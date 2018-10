BAIKONUR (Kazakhstan), October 11. /TASS/. A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft has blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS), TASS reports from the scene.

The carrier rocket with the manned spacecraft lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 11:40 a.m. Moscow time.