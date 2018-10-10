Heads of Roscosmos, NASA discuss planetary defense and Moon presence

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. NASA head Jim Bridenstine held a meeting with Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin, during which they discussed issues of planetary defense and sustainable presence on the Moon, Bridenstine stated on Twitter.

"I just had my first meeting with Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin. We reaffirmed our commitment to cooperation on the International Space Station and discussed the search for life, planetary defense, and a sustainable presence at the Moon. Poyekhali! [Let's go! in Russian]" Brindenstine wrote.

It was reported earlier that heads of Roscosmos and NASA were due to meet for the first time at the Baikonur Cosmodrome before the launch of the Soyuz M-10 manned spacecraft, which would transport Roscosmos astronaut Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague to the International Space Station. The launch is set for 11:40 am Moscow time on October 11.