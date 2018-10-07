Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Science, technologies to be bridge between Russian and Japan - Russian Economy Minister

Science & Space
October 07, 6:45 UTC+3 KYOTO

Technologies are more and more frequently used as a weapon, Maxim Oreshkin said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin

Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin

© Ekaterina Shtukina/TASS

KYOTO, October 7. /TASS/. Science and technologies must be a bridge connecting Russia and Japan, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said on Sunday at the opening of the annual Science and Technology in Society (STS) forum in Kyoto.

"Development of science and technologies is a national priority of our country and we are open for technology cooperation. Being a special presidential envoy for development of Russia-Japan relations, I will endeavor that science and technologies become the bridge between our countries," the minister said.

Technologies are more and more frequently used as a weapon, Oreshkin said. "The weapon for competition in the economic and financial sphere, the weapon used at the political stage and the weapon for domination in a certain way," the minister said. "Further use of technologies as the weapon will continue adversely affecting global growth and prosperity growth," he noted.

The international community will be able "to return science and technologies to service the mankind" by concerted efforts only, Oreshkin added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Science, technologies to be bridge between Russian and Japan - Russian Economy Minister
2
Russia’s Nurmagomedov crushes McGregor, defends UFC title
3
Russia to take diplomatic, military steps in response to US experiments in Georgia
4
Second pipelay ship begins work on Nord Stream 2 in German waters
5
Nurmagomedov’s doping tests are negative before fight with McGregor
6
Russia to build new aircraft carrier no sooner than 2030 — expert
7
Explosion in Moldova’s capital entails casualties - Interior Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT