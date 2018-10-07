Science, technologies to be bridge between Russian and Japan - Russian Economy Minister

KYOTO, October 7. /TASS/. Science and technologies must be a bridge connecting Russia and Japan, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said on Sunday at the opening of the annual Science and Technology in Society (STS) forum in Kyoto.

"Development of science and technologies is a national priority of our country and we are open for technology cooperation. Being a special presidential envoy for development of Russia-Japan relations, I will endeavor that science and technologies become the bridge between our countries," the minister said.

Technologies are more and more frequently used as a weapon, Oreshkin said. "The weapon for competition in the economic and financial sphere, the weapon used at the political stage and the weapon for domination in a certain way," the minister said. "Further use of technologies as the weapon will continue adversely affecting global growth and prosperity growth," he noted.

The international community will be able "to return science and technologies to service the mankind" by concerted efforts only, Oreshkin added.