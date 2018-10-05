Russian Politics & Diplomacy
India asks Moscow to train three astronauts in Russia

Science & Space
October 05, 15:10 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

India has asked Russia to train its group of three astronauts on the basis of Russian infrastructures

NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. India has asked Russia to train its group of three astronauts on the basis of Russian infrastructures, the chief of the space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin has said.

"India would like to put in space three astronauts, including one woman… We’ve been asked to train these people on the basis of our infrastructures," Rogozin told the media on Friday.

Rogozin said the Roscosmos training center provided instruction services to US and European astronauts.

He explained that in making preparations for space flights India lacked competence in some fields.

"They tested an automatic rescue system just recently. They are working on their spacecraft, but they lack competence in such matters as the protection of the spacecraft and crew from radiation and small and micrometeorites. Also, there are certain issues related with how to monitor the health of crewmembers on board and the question of spacesuits," he said.

Space
