NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin will meet with NASA chief James Bridenstine at the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan on October 10 to discuss the future of the International Space Station (ISS).

"We will hold talks will Bridenstine at Baikonur on October 10. We will discuss the future of the ISS," he told reporters.