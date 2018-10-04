Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian spacecraft with 3 crewmembers starts orbital descent to return to Earth

Science & Space
October 04, 14:38 UTC+3 KOROLYOV

The descent capsule is expected to land near the town of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan

Share
1 pages in this article

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, October 4. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft with three crewmembers, which departed from the International Space Station (ISS) several hours ago, has fired its slowdown engines and started its descent from the near-Earth orbit, Russia’s Mission Control said on Thursday.

"The engine is fired," the Flight Control Center said.

The spacecraft is bringing the crewmembers of the long-term Expedition 56 back to Earth: Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel.

The descent capsule is expected to land near the town of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan at 14:45 Moscow time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat calls Netherlands’ ‘Russian cyber attack’ allegations ‘spy mania’ syndrome
2
Putin to visit India, sign contract on S-400 missile systems delivery
3
Dutch Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over OPCW 'hacker attack'
4
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate returning to Crimea from Mediterranean Sea
5
Putin says foreign forces need to leave Syria
6
Kiev's actions ruin relations between Ukraine and Hungary, Budapest says
7
US actions towards China unworthy of great power, Russian Foreign Ministry says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT