Russia’s space-based communications grouping to get over 20 satellites by 2023

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia intends to launch over 20 communications satellites into various orbits by 2023 to expand its operational space-based grouping, Head of the Federal Communications Agency (Rossvyaz) Oleg Dukhovnitsky said on Wednesday.

"There are plans to launch 12 satellites into the geostationary orbit in 2018 and five new satellites in 2022 and four new satellites into the highly elliptical orbit in 2023," Dukhovnitsky told a conference of communications satellite operators.

"In particular, a new satellite, the Express-RV, is expected to be launched in 2022-2023," he said.

The launches are stipulated by the program of developing Russia’s communications satellite grouping through 2025, Dukhovnitsky said.