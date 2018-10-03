Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Kazakhstan complete handover of Zenit-M launch facility at Baikonur

Science & Space
October 03, 6:52 UTC+3 ASTANA

Kazakhstan is responsible for modernizing the facility for the Baiterek space rocket compound project

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

ASTANA, October 3. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Russia have completed the handover of ground infrastructure of the Zenit-M space launch facility at the Baikonur space center, the Aerospace Committee of the Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan has told TASS.

"At present, work to hand over ground infrastructure of the Zenit-M space launch facility has been completed. The sides have initiated the process of signing the joint Act of handover and acceptance," the committee said in its response to a TASS request.

Russia and Kazakhstan signed an agreement to build the Baiterek space launch facility at the Baikonur space center on the sidelines of the Army 2018 forum on August 22. In this project, Kazakhstan is responsible for creating the ground infrastructure of the launch compound by modernizing the existing Zenit-M launch facility.

The first test launch from the Baiterek space rocket compound is expected to be carried out by late 2022. Unlike other facilities located at the Baikonur space center, which Russia leases from Kazakhstan, the Baiterek launch facility will be the property of Kazakhstan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry publishes footage of S-300 deliveries to Syria
2
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
3
Major military exercises held in Russia’s south
4
Underdogs CSKA beat Real Madrid in Moscow while a man down
5
Russia, Kazakhstan complete handover of Zenit-M launch facility at Baikonur
6
Two Russian missile ships returning to Black Sea from Mediterranean
7
First Sarmat ICBM flight tests to begin in early 2019 — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT