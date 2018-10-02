Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Musk sells space launches at $40-60 mln to drive Russia from space market, says Rogozin

Science & Space
October 02, 3:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Roscosmos CEO admitted that Elon Musk is "a talented engineer and an outstanding promoter who can show his commodity to its full advantage, make the best of it"

Share
1 pages in this article
CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin

CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin

© Michail Metsel/TASS

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk quotes knock-down prices on launches of his spacecraft at 40-60 million US dollars to squeeze Russia out of the space market, CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Monday.

"If you compare the price Musk sells his rockets to Pentagon at and the price he quotes for them on the market, you will see that this is nothing but pure dumping. In order to drive Russia from the market he sells launches at 40 to 60 million US dollars while being paid 150 million for a launch by Pentagon," he told Russia’s TV Channel One.

He admitted that Musk is "a talented engineer and an outstanding promoter who can show his commodity to its full advantage, make the best of it."

SpaceX’s most commercially successful rocket is now Falcon 9. One of its modifications has a returnable first stage. According to open sources, a Falcon 9 launch costs from 55 to 65 million US dollars, depending on the modification.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Russia begins field tests of electromagnetic weapons
3
Rosneft and partners will expand Essar network of gas stations in India
4
Russian Aerospace Force's airstrikes flawlessly on target for three-year streak
5
Rock paintings featuring ancient mythical monsters discovered in Siberia
6
Russian figure skater Trusova sets new world record at ISU Junior Grand Prix in Lithuania
7
Russian Roscosmos chief looks forward to new projects with NASA
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT