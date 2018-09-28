Russia, EU intend to extend agreement on cooperation in science and technology

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia and the European Union plan to extend the agreement on cooperation in the sphere of science and technology signed on November 16, 2000, the Russian Ministry of Education and Science’s press service reported on Friday.

"Another meeting of the EU-Russia Joint Science and Technology Cooperation Committee took place in the Russian Ministry of Education and Science on September 28, 2018. The sides agreed to continue mutually beneficial scientific and technical cooperation in various spheres, as well as prolong the Agreement on Cooperation in Science and Technology between the Government of the Russian Federation and the European Community," the report says.

The Ministry of Education and Science reported that "plans to develop scientific and technical cooperation and prospects after 2020" were discussed at the session.

The next meeting of the EU-Russia Joint Science and Technology Cooperation Committee will take place in 2019 in Brussels, the report says.