Roscosmos chief believes July 2021 best for Luna-Glob mission launch

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Experts of the Russian Academy of Sciences say that July 2021 is the best time to launch the Luna-Glob (Moon-Globe) probe, the first mission in Russia’s lunar program, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), said on Saturday.

"As for the Luna-Glob program, according to our Academy of Sciences, the optimal time to carry it out is July 2021," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier, Rogozin said that the launch scheduled for 2020-2021 would take place in 2021.

Russia’s Luna-Glob project aims to launch an unmanned probe to study the soil at the Moon’s south pole. The module is expected to land in Crater Boguslawsky.