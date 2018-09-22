Russia’s Roscosmos refutes reports on withdrawal from NASA’s lunar orbital outpost project

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia has not refused to cooperate with the United States over a program to build the lunar orbital platform Deep Space Gateway, Roscosmos Spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko told TASS on Saturday.

Some media outlets reported earlier that Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, allegedly said that Russia might exit from the joint project.

"Russia has not abandoned the project to build a lunar orbital station jointly with the United States," Ustimenko said. "That’s not true.".