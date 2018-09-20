Russian Politics & Diplomacy
International Space Station orbit adjusted upwards by 400 meters

Science & Space
September 20, 21:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The average elevation of the station was 405.7 km

© © NASA

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Mission Control Center has done an upward adjustment of the orbit of the International Space Station, a spokesperson for the Center told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Zvezda soon to be able to manufacture spacesuit for Mars in 3-4 years

"The orbit adjustment maneuver took place at 21:05 Moscow Standard Time [18:05 UTC] with the aid of Zvezda service module’s engine unit," he said.

The engines worked for 17 seconds, lifting the ISS by 400 meters. The averaged elevation of the ISS flight totals 405.7 km now.

The objective of the maneuver was to create appropriate conditions for the landing of Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft and the launch of the Soyuz MS-10 scheduled for October.

The Mission Control Center did the adjustment of the ISS orbit previously on July 26 and September 6.

