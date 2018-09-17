Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin says 'everything’s under control' on ISS following air leak

Science & Space
September 17, 12:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Roscosmos' special panel of inquiry is yet uncertain about who might have caused damage to the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-09

Share
1 pages in this article

Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft

© NASA

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the situation following the air leak from the International Space Station (ISS) is under control.

"This is a question to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin. Everything is under control there," Peskov said.

A special panel of inquiry created by the Russian space corporation Roscosmos under the company’s first deputy chief Nikolai Sevastyanov still remains uncertain about who might have caused damage to the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 and how, a source in the space rocket industry told TASS earlier on Monday.

Damage to Soyuz hull

A drop in air pressure occurred on the ISS on August 30. The station’s crew examined the ISS compartments and spacecraft attached to it one by one to spot a two-millimeter hole in the hull of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft. It was patched with several layers of epoxy resin. The air pressure returned to normal. On August 31 the crew added another sealant layer.

Read also

Roscosmos chief lambasts rumors over Soyuz as ploy to subvert ISS crew

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier said the inquiry would last as long as necessary, but "within reasonable limits."

Also, he said the incident had turned far more difficult to investigate and all "competent agencies" were taking part in the work.

Earlier, Rogozin held a telephone conversation with NASA’s chief Jim Bridenstein to agreed that Roscosmos and NASA specialists would be cooperating tightly over the problem of identifying and eliminating the causes of air leaks.

Also, Rogozin and Bridenstein agreed NASA would provide online assistance to the Roscosmos probe into the situation on the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia presents audio recording proving Ukraine’s complicity in MH17 tragedy
2
Press review: Putin, Erdogan to meet in Sochi and Brexit postpones anti-Russian sanctions
3
German president highlights need for dialogue with Russia
4
Situation in Syria's Idlib requires high-level talks, says Kremlin spokesman
5
Ukraine’s leader signs decree on breaking friendship treaty with Russia
6
Arctic expedition identifies found ship as English explorers’ Eira yacht
7
More than 1,000 servicemen to take part in Russian-Mongolian drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT