Roscosmos head, Kazakh first deputy PM discuss implementation of Baiterek project

ASTANA, September 17. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Head of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin have held a meeting in Moscow, discussing the implementation of the Baiterek joint project, the Kazakh prime minister’s press service said in a statement on Monday.

"The parties exchanged views on pressing issues concerning bilateral cooperation and prospects for the development of the Baikonur space center, also considering the implementation of the Kazakh-Russian Baiterek project," the statement reads.

The meeting’s participants also paid attention to issues concerning the development of the town of Baikonur. "The possibility of establishing a special economic zone in the town of Baikonur in order to attract investment is currently under consideration," the press service added.

In addition, Mamin and Rogozin also discussed "prospects for cooperation in manufacturing communication satellites.".