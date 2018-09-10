Soil cavities discovered underneath Soyuz-2 launch pad at Vostochny spaceport - source

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Repairs must be carried out at the launch pad for Soyuz-2 carrier rockets at the Vostochy spaceport in Russia’s Far East after cavities were discovered in the soil underneath a servicing tower, a source at the spaceport told TASS.

"Cavities appeared underneath the reinforced concrete foundation of a mobile servicing tower at the first launch pad of the Vostochny spaceport," the source said. "We have already concluded a contract to eliminate the cavities."

The source did not specify the origin of the cavities at the launch pad of the spaceport in Russia’s Far East, while the Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure refrained from making comments on the situation.

The first launch site at the Vostochny space center was built in 2012-2016 for Soyuz rockets and the first launch from it was carried out on April 28, 2016.