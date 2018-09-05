New high-tech building to boost Earth Sciences Institute’s development in Tyumen

TYUMEN, September 5. /TASS/. The main building of the University of Tyumen’s Earth Sciences Institute got a facelift and upgrade that will furnish it with new opportunities for development and international work, Valery Falkov, the university’s head, said on Wednesday.

“The new, well-equipped building will boost the brisk development of the Earth Sciences Institute. I am convinced that such conditions will promote major achievements in research and educational endeavors, including cooperation with Russian and international partners,” Falkov was quoted as saying by the university’s department of strategic communications.

He also said that the university had outlined a program to modernize its infrastructure.

“I hope that each of our institutions will soon get revamped headquarters,” Falkov added.

The institute’s building is a local historical and architectural site. The Tyumen regional government sponsored its reconstruction, the department said.

All classrooms now have multimedia equipment, Wi-Fi, air conditioning systems, user-friendly convertible furniture, light regulation and access control systems, as well as special elevators for disabled students, the statement said.

“The institute also has a cafeteria, a center for student initiatives, a co-working hub and comfortable zones for individual and collective work,” the department said.

The Earth Sciences Institute also houses the Tyumen regional branch of the Russian Geographic Society (RGO).

“This is very convenient and efficient. First of all, we implement several projects with university and school students as part of the youth club,” Yevgenia Golubeva, the head of the regional RGO branch and the university’s technological park.

“Many of the institute’s employees are active RGO members and its director Vitaly Khoroshavin is a deputy head of the regional branch,” she added.