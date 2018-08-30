Air leak registered on orbital outpost, problem resolved — Roscosmos chief

KLIN /Moscow Region/, August 30. /TASS/. An air leak occurred on the International Space Station (ISS) at night and in the morning but the problem was resolved, Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"An emergency situation occurred on the ISS at night and in the morning: a drop in pressure and an air leak aboard the station. Measures were taken to determine the origin of the leak," the Roscosmos chief said.

"The US crew gathered in the Russian segment and subsequently compartments were sealed off one by one to understand what happened and where. As a result, we localized the problem," Rogozin said.

As the Roscosmos chief said, the problem was found in a side compartment of the Russian manned spacecraft Soyuz MS No. 739 (the Soyuz MS-09), which had been launched to the orbital outpost in June this year.

"A micro-fracture was found. Most likely this is external damage. Designers believe this is the result of a micro-meteorite," Rogozin said.

The lives and the health of the space crew are not threatened over an emergency situation aboard the Russian manned Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, according to Rogozin.

"The lives and the health of the crew members are not threatened and the spacecraft will most likely be preserved as a result of using a repair tool kit for localizing this leak," Rogozin said.

Cosmonauts and astronauts won’t be required to make spacewalks for removing a micro-crack. This work can be carried out inside the International Space Station (ISS), according to the Roscosmos head.

"A spacewalk for the purposes of repairs won’t be required. If an air leak goes from the inside into outer space, then it is better to install a plate precisely from the inside. Owing to the pressure factor, it will be fastened better," Rogozin said.