Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation starts satellite production for Angola — source

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation has started the production of AngoSat-2 satellite for Angola instead of Angosat-1, which has been recognized as lost, a source in the rocket and space industry told TASS on Wednesday.

"Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation has started the production of a new satellite," the source said, adding that the issue is "already about the satellite structure production."

TASS has not obtained an official confirmation of the information provided by the source.

Angosat-1 telecom satellite worth a total of $252 mln was launched on December 26, 2017, from the Baikonur space center with the aid of the Zenit-2SB launch vehicle. On the following day, the ground control center lost communication with the satellite. The ground control mission attempted to regain communication with the satellite up to mid-January 2018. In April, the satellite was officially recognized as lost. Russia and Angola signed a supplement agreement on upgrading the satellite to produce AngoSat-2. The payment for the production of the second satellite was hoped to come from the insurance reimbursement for the lost AngoSat-1 satellite worth $121 mln, while the remaining costs are expected to be taken by the Russian side. When signing the agreement, the Angolan side said the construction of the second satellite would take up to 30 months.