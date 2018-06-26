Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Skoltech experts unlock secret to purifying soil contaminated with heavy metals

Science & Space
June 26, 15:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian and Czech scientists fine-tuned the in-situ technology for restoring soil contaminated with heavy metals

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Slutskiy/TASS

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. An agent for restoring soil contaminated with heavy metals, which stimulates the soil microbiome to repair itself and reduces the level of toxicity of organisms, has been cultivated by scientists from Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) together with their Czech colleagues, Skoltech’s press office reported.

The search for the most effective remediation agents (substances that repair soil after pollution by heavy metals) is now a pressing issue across the globe because of the continuing growth of areas contaminated by heavy metals. One of the most environmentally safe and affordable remediation technologies is applying natural carbon-containing substances to the soil, which absorb heavy metals and enable the microbial community’s self-recovery.

Read also

Permafrost is permanent? How to preserve the North’s unique ecology systems

Russian and Czech scientists fine-tuned the in-situ technology for restoring soil contaminated with heavy metals. They managed to experimentally select the type and concentration of substances that upon being introduced into the contaminated soil not only seriously immobilize the heavy metals, but also induce the soil biome to repair itself and create a healthier environment for soil organisms by lowering toxicity.

Researchers from the Skoltech Center for Computational and Data-Intensive Science and Engineering (CDISE) and their colleagues from the Czech University of Life Sciences in Prague (CULS) studied three types of low-cost and affordable samples such as biochar (coal after special treatment), humic agent (organic substances formed from protein degradation) and ash. During the course of the experiments, they found out that different amounts of these substances influence the state of contaminated soil and picked the most effective agent, which not only fights pollution but also stimulates the process of soil repairing itself.

"We believe that huminc substances hold the best promise because they exerted the most positive effect on the whole range of indicators that were studied, but of course further research is needed," said Skoltech Researcher Maria Pukalchik, who is also the study’s co-author. The results of the research were published in the journal Chemosphere.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Belarus, Serbia switch to active phase of Slavic Brotherhood international drills
2
OPCW may gain right to apportion blame for chemical attacks
3
Feline fortune-teller: Hermitage cat named among best oracles of FIFA World Cup
4
Russian, South Korean leaders sign joint statement after Moscow talks
5
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
6
Russian team gets slapped in the face at 2018 FIFA World Cup, says coach
7
Trump's national security adviser to discuss Russian-US relations in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT