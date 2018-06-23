Russian Politics & Diplomacy
ISS orbit raised by 700 meters before Progress spacecraft blastoff

Science & Space
June 23, 16:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The maneuver was carried out with the help of the engines of the Progress MS-08 cargo spaceship

Flight Control Center

Flight Control Center

© Sergey Fadeitschev/TASS

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The Russian Flight Control Center conducted another maneuver on Saturday to adjust the orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) raising it by 700 meters, the Center informed TASS.

"The maneuver was carried out at 11:15 Moscow time with the help of the engines of the Progress MS-08 cargo spaceship, which worked for 208 seconds," the Flight Control Center said. The maneuver raised the medium altitude of the ISS’ flight orbit by 700 meters to 404,91 km, the Center added.

The maneuver was initially scheduled for June 21, but specialists put it off until June 23 for ballistic reasons. It was conducted to create ballistic conditions ahead of the launch of the Progress MS-09 cargo spacecraft to the ISS, which is scheduled to blast off from the Baikonur Space Center on July 10.

