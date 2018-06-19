Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Head of Russia's Roscosmos discusses joint projects with India and Japan

Science & Space
June 19, 19:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The corporation’s press service added that a number of meetings and negotiations would take place on June 20-21 as well

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Director General of Roscosmos [Russia’s space corporation] Dmitry Rogozin has held negotiations with President of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Hiroshi Yamakawa and Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Kailasavadivoo Sivan, the Roscosmos’ press service informed on Tuesday.

The meetings took place within the framework of the UNISPACE Symposium, held in Vienna from June 18 to June 21.

Putin says Russia needs to return its leadership in space exploration

"During the meetings, the parties have discussed issues of cooperation in the sphere of space exploration, possible joint projects, development of rocket and space equipment and realization of manned programs," the press service stated.

Rogozin also took part in the panel discussion of space agencies’ heads and presented a short report, in which he noted the importance of international cooperation in the sphere of space exploration and preservation.

The corporation’s press service added that a number of meetings and negotiations would take place on June 20-21. Rogozin will also present a speech at the high-level segment of UNISPACE during the 61st session of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

