Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia delivers unique equipment for international thermonuclear experimental reactor

Science & Space
June 19, 12:52 UTC+3

Russia supplied unique superconductors for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in June

Share
1 pages in this article
© TASS

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia supplied unique superconductors for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in June and implemented in full its second agreement on creating systems for the reactor of the future, the press office of the ITER Russian Project Center announced on Tuesday.

"Superconductors of the poloidal field for the magnetic system of the future installation were manufactured and supplied to the ITER International Organization in full," the press office said in a statement.

Read also

Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones

The superconducting electromagnetic system is one of the key and most expensive parts of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, which the international community is building in the south of France close to the Cadarache technological research center. The agreement on manufacturing and delivering the superconductor intended for the production of poloidal field coils was signed between the ITER Organization and the Russian ITER Agency in 2009.

A superconductor is a superconducting cable packed into metal sheath and composed of strands - a unique composite material containing about 5,000 finest superconducting fibers. In order to fulfil its commitments to the ITER Organization, Russia set up the production of strands on the premises of the Chepetsk Mechanical Plant (the town of Glazov in the Republic of Udmurtia).

In the process of manufacturing unique equipment, Russia concluded a bilateral agreement with the European ITER Agency, under which superconducting strands and cables were manufactured in the Russian Federation while the work to make the conductor’s sheath, pack the cable into the sheath and tighten the conductor was carried out by European partners.

‘This is already the second out of 25 systems within the scope of Russia’s responsibility, which the Russian side successfully completed, and this was confirmed by an official protocol of the ITER International Organization," the statement says.

ITER project

The ITER project is being implemented by seven partners (the European Union, India, China, South Korea, Russia, the United States and Japan) next to the Cadarache technological research center (Provence-Alpes-C·te d’Azur, France). ITER is based on the tokamak system developed by Soviet scientists and considered as the most promising installation for controlled thermonuclear fusion. The project aims to demonstrate that thermonuclear energy can be used on an industrial scale.

The ITER project is expected to produce the first plasma in 2025. By its scope, ITER can be compared to such projects as the International Space Station (ISS) and the Large Hadron Collider. The Russian side was assigned the task to manufacture and deliver 25 hi-tech systems for the reactor of the future.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
2
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
3
Press review: Ukraine set to halt Nord Stream 2 and Iran ignores demands to leave Syria
4
Diplomat: Russia opened up to West, but was deceived
5
Russia delivers unique equipment for international thermonuclear experimental reactor
6
Japanese PM confirms participation in Eastern Economic Forum — diplomat
7
Argentina's football team happy about their training base outside Moscow — ambassador
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT