Glonass-M satellite put into designated orbit - Defense Ministry

Science & Space
June 17, 7:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Telemetry communication with the spacecraft is stable and the onboard systems function normally

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Fregat booster has taken Russia’s Glonass-M navigational satellite to the designated orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Soyuz 2.1-b carrier rocket, launched at 00:46 Moscow time from the Plesetsk space center (Arkhangelsk Region), put the Russian Glonass-M navigational satellite into the designated orbit at the scheduled time " the statement reads.

Ground-based facilities of the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Centre of the Russian Space Forces have assumed control of the satellite.

Telemetry communication with the spacecraft is stable and the onboard systems function normally.

