Russia's Roscosmos, France’s CNES agree to cooperate in Solar system research

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The CEO of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin and the president of France’s national space research center CNES, Jean-Yves le Gall, have signed an agreement on cooperation in solar system and solar physics studies and other fields of research, the Roscosmos press-service said on Friday.

"The agreement identifies the main fields of space research where cooperation will be developing, such as solar system and solar physics studies, the Earth’s environment, the science of life, materials processing in zero gravity conditions and astronomical research with the use of space vehicles," Roscosmos said.

The two sides expressed the readiness to expand cooperation in the exploration of space with inter-planetary probes, manned missions and effective cooperation in using ground infrastructures.

"The documents signed today are important, of course, but far more important is that we have agreed to meet again without delay for in-depth analysis of the most promising fields where we should pool our efforts," Rogozin is quoted as saying.