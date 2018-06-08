Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, China sign memorandum on cooperation in space exploration

Science & Space
June 08, 15:06 UTC+3 BEIJING
BEIJING, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation (Roscosmos) and Economic Development Ministry have signed a number of documents with their Chinese partners following talks between Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. The Chinese side was represented at the ceremony by the top officials of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) and the Ministry of Commerce.

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry and China’s Ministry of Commerce signed a statement on the joint feasibility study of the Eurasian Economic Partnership Agreement. The parties also signed a memorandum of understanding between the two countries’ ministries on e-commerce and a memorandum of understanding between Roscosmos and the CNSA on cooperation in exploring the Moon and outer space.

