Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkey's president eyes manned space mission

Science & Space
June 08, 8:28 UTC+3 ANKARA

The project, if successful, will become one of the biggest and most ambitious in the history of modern Turkey

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mokhail Klimentiev/Presidential press service/TASS

ANKARA, June 8. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans to send a Turkish astronaut into space, the Diken online newspaper reported on Friday.

Read also
Yuri Gagarin

What we know about space conquerors

"We are now carrying out work to launch satellites into space. Possibly, thanks to our country’s youth, we will at some point be able send an astronaut," Erdogan said during a meeting with members of youth organizations in the presidential palace in Ankara

In late May, Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency said, citing a Turkish government source, that the country planned to launch its own astronaut training program after 2023 at the cost of about $6 billion.

The project, if successful, will become one of the biggest and most ambitious in the history of modern Turkey.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin assures that Avangard hypersonic missile system will enter service in 2019
2
Traffic along Homs-Hama highway in Syria resumes after 7-year-long break
3
Putin arrives in Beijing for state visit
4
Russia has no plans for pulling troops out of Syria — Putin
5
Putin emphasizes need to simplify process of obtaining Russian citizenship
6
Putin vows all unveiled ‘breakthrough’ weapons will timely arrive for Russian troops
7
South Korean president to visit Russia in June — reports
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT