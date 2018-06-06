Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Scientists plan Arctic test of new device, removing oil from water

Science & Space
June 06, 11:28 UTC+3 KHANTY-MANSIISK

The IT exhibition in Khanty Mansiysk opened on Tuesday

© Lev Fedoseev/TASS

KHANTY-MANSIISK, June 6. /TASS/. A special device - an air sensor, designed by biologists of the Tomsk State University, which is used to lift oil off water reservoirs’ bottoms - will undergo tests in winter conditions. The scientists plan tests in Komi, a part of which is to the north from the Polar Circle, Director of the University’s Biology Institute Danil Vorobyev told TASS.

"We offer new solutions of how to clear the objects in winter times, <…> and now we are in search for clients," he said during an IT exhibition at the X International IT form in Khanty-Mansiysk. "Most probably, we shall have tests in Komi for Lukoil."

Read also

‘Green’ investor benefits: What privileges should be given to eco-friendly Arctic projects

The air sensor is unique, it does not have analogues in the world. Its work is based on air spraying, thus oil sticks to the air bubbles and gets up to the water surface, when researchers may use a 6-rate scale to see how much the water is polluted. The scientists have been using the air sensor in the Khanty-Mansi Region jointly with the Lukoil Company.

According to the institute’s director, as sediment regulations are adopted in the Khanty-Mansi region, scientists would continue their work more effectively. "As yet, the producer cannot realize how deep the cleaning should be, and what conditions should be observed," the expert said.

"We have been working on the cleaning problem quite actively, and we have complexes both for streaming and for still water."

The IT exhibition in Khanty Mansiysk opened on Tuesday. The show’s participants present best achievements, including Russian IT products.

About the forum

Khanty-Mansiysk has been hosting IT forums since 2008. From 2014, the events feature representatives of the BRICS countries, and from 2015 - the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) countries. The forum’s key mission in 2018 is to see most promising directions for cooperation between Russian regions and BRICS and SCO countries in the digital economy’s development.

TASS is the forum’s general information partner.

