US ambassador to attend Soyuz spacecraft launch at Baikonur space center

Science & Space
June 05, 21:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The crew includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev, NASA astronaut Serena Aunon, and European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst of Germany

The US ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The US ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, is going to attend the launch of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft at the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan that will take a Russian-US-German crew to the International Space Station, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Moscow, Anthony Godfrey said on Tuesday.

He said Huntsman left for Baikonur on Tuesday morning.

The crew includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev, NASA astronaut Serena Aunon, and European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst of Germany.

The Soyuz MS-09’s launch is scheduled for 14:12 Moscow Standard Time [11:12 UTC] from the launch pad known as Gagarin’s Start.

The spacecraft’s docking to the ISS is scheduled for 16:07 Moscow Standard Time [13:07 UTC] on June 8.

