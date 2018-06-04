Russian Politics & Diplomacy
ISS-bound piloted spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 installed on launch pad at Baikonur spaceport

Science & Space
June 04, 7:50 UTC+3 BAIKONUR

The Soyuz MS-09 is scheduled to start to the ISS on June 6 at 14:12 Moscow time and is expected to dock with the space station two days later - on June 8 at 16:07 Moscow time

© NASA

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s piloted spacecraft Soyuz MS-09, which is scheduled to blast off this week to the International Space Station (ISS), has been installed on a launch pad at the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Monday.

The Soyuz MS-09 is scheduled to start to the ISS on June 6 at 14:12 Moscow time and is expected to dock with the space station two days later - on June 8 at 16:07 Moscow time.

The spacecraft will be carrying a crew of three to the world’s sole orbiter, namely Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev, US astronaut Serena Aunon and German astronaut Alexander Gerst.

The Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft undocked from the ISS on Sunday morning and the spacecraft’s descent capsule landed later in the day in the steppe near the town of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan bringing to Earth Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, NASA astronaut Scott Tingle and astronaut of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Norishige Kanai.

The crew comprising Andrew Feustel (the crew commander, USA), Oleg Artemyev (Russia) and Richard Arnold (USA) currently continue their work aboard the International Space Station.

