Russian spacecraft’s descent capsule with three ISS crewmembers lands in Kazakhstan

Science & Space
June 03, 15:48 UTC+3

The descent capsule made a landing at 3:39 p.m. Moscow time

KOROLYOV (Moscow Region), June 3. /TASS/. The descent capsule of the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft with three crewmembers of the International Space Station (ISS) has landed near the town of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, Russia’s Flight Control Center said on Sunday.

"Landing accomplished. The descent capsule with Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, NASA astronaut Scott Tingle and astronaut of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Norishige Kanai made a landing at 3:39 p.m. Moscow time," the Flight Control Center said.

In other media
