Chinese scientist to participate in voyage of Arctic floating university

Science & Space
June 01, 17:43 UTC+3 ARKHANGELSK

In 2018, the Arctic Floating University will head for the Novaya Zemlya archipelago

© Lev Fedoseev/TASS

ARKHANGELSK, June 1. /TASS/. A Chinese scientist will participate for the first time in the Arctic Floating University’s expedition, a project of the Northern Arctic Federal University and the Meteorology Service’s Northern Department. In 2018, the expedition is planned for July 10-29, the project’s head Konstantin Zaikov told TASS.

Revelations of Floating University may add to Arctic soil map

"It will be for the first time that a Chinese representative will take part in the University’s project," he said. "He is Professor Gao Tianming at the Harbin Engineering University, the Center of Russian Studies’ Director," Zaikov said.

The participant from China will present lectures about Chinese studies in the Arctic. "He speaks Russian very well," Zaikov said, adding the Chinese scientist wants to see what this Russian project is like, and to understand how the universities could cooperate in future. According to the Russian representative, a similar cooperation project was with Switzerland’s universities, when after a similar pilot participation students from Geneva and Lausanne took part in the following year’s Arctic expedition.

In 2018, the Arctic Floating University will head for the Novaya Zemlya archipelago to study the Severny Island’s eastern part.

