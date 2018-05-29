Samsung may engage Russian startups in artificial intelligence sphere activities

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Samsung Electronics opened the first artificial intelligence (AI) center in Russia, which plans to create joint laboratories with leading Russian universities.

The company also considers cooperation with Russian startups in future for solution of applied tasks, press service of Samsung told TASS. "These can be full-fledged services related to artificial intelligence and machine learning and advanced developments in the sphere of applications and components for company’s products over the longer term," the press service said. The center focuses now on basic research in the AI sphere.

Samsung does not disclose investments into opening of the AI center.

"Artificial intelligence centers are of high importance for the company, and Samsung therefore provides each center with state-of-the-art equipment, powerful graphic processors, and cooperates with the best Russian universities," the company said.