Source: new Roscosmos head to operate piloted launch from Baikonur cosmodrome on June 6

Science & Space
May 28, 4:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

TASS has no official comment from Roscosmos

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. New Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin will operate the launch of a Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a Soyuz MS-09 piloted spacecraft from the Baikonur cosmodrome on June 6, a space industry source told TASS.

"Rogozin will come to the cosmodrome on June 5, where he will attend a state commission that will take the decision on whether the rocket is ready to be launched on the scheduled date," the source said. "First deputy head of Roscosmos Alexander Ivanov will head the commission," he added.

"On June 6, Dmitry Rogozin as head of the state corporation will administer the manned launch. He is also expected to be at the cosmodrome’s observation site during the launch," the source said.

The Soyuz-FG rocket and the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft are to be launched at 14:12 Moscow time on June 6 from site number 1, the so-called Gagarin’s Start. Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev, astronaut from the European Space Agency Alexander Gerst and NASA astronaut Serena Maria Aunon-Chancellor will go to the International Space Station aboard the space vessel.

A new appointment

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin as Roscosmos Director General on Thursday, May 24. Shortly before it, the president had met with Rogozin and suggested him occupying this position. Putin recommended Rogozin to renew the state corporation’s team by inviting there experienced specialists with proficient knowledge in the area.

Another space industry source told TASS that Rogozin would embark upon his duties on Monday, May 28, and hold the first working meeting.

