West-2017 military drills purely defensive — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The West-2017 combined military drills between Russia and Belarus are purely defensive, while the actual number of troops and military equipment involved is less than claims made by the foreign media, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The West-2017 combined military exercises involving the Russian and Belarusian armed forces are purely defensive," the statement reads.

"The total number of troops and military equipment does not exceed the level subject to mandatory monitoring of certain military activities, as it is stipulated by the 2011 Vienna document," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

"It is far less that the claims being made by the media in connection with the upcoming military exercises," the ministry says.

The smear campaign around the West-2017 exercises is aimed at justifying NATO’s military activities, which lead to growing tensions in Europe, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry:

"The hype has an artificial nature and is definitely aimed at demonstrating to the Western public the 'feasibility' of activities to beef up NATO’s military presence in Poland and the Baltic countries. We would like to emphasize that these actions lead to growing military tensions in Europe, and that’s what Western fighters of the pen and microphone are ostentatiously complaining about."