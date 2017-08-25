Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

West-2017 military drills purely defensive — Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy FOREIGN POLICY
August 25, 21:29 UTC+3

The total number of troops and military equipment does not exceed the level subject to mandatory monitoring of certain military activities, as it is stipulated by the 2011 Vienna Convention

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The West-2017 combined military drills between Russia and Belarus are purely defensive, while the actual number of troops and military equipment involved is less than claims made by the foreign media, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Read also

Belarus invites Ukraine and NATO to monitor West-2017 military drills

"The West-2017 combined military exercises involving the Russian and Belarusian armed forces are purely defensive," the statement reads.

"The total number of troops and military equipment does not exceed the level subject to mandatory monitoring of certain military activities, as it is stipulated by the 2011 Vienna document," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

"It is far less that the claims being made by the media in connection with the upcoming military exercises," the ministry says.

The smear campaign around the West-2017 exercises is aimed at justifying NATO’s military activities, which lead to growing tensions in Europe, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry: 

"The hype has an artificial nature and is definitely aimed at demonstrating to the Western public the 'feasibility' of activities to beef up NATO’s military presence in Poland and the Baltic countries. We would like to emphasize that these actions lead to growing military tensions in Europe, and that’s what Western fighters of the pen and microphone are ostentatiously complaining about."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Military drills Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
2
Russian nuclear submarine successfully test fires Kalibr cruise missile
3
Russian aircraft carry out longest flights since WWII during Syrian operation
4
Russian top brass claim terrorists in Syria use 'swarming' tactics
5
West-2017 military drills purely defensive — Russian Foreign Ministry
6
Moscow summons Moldova's envoy over Chisinau’s initiative to withdraw Russian peacekeepers
7
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама