Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

White House pondering response to reduction of US missions staff in Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy FOREIGN POLICY
August 01, 4:03 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Last week, U.S. Congress passed a bill envisioning a further toughening of the U.S. unilateral sanctions against Russia, Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. The U.S. Administration is pondering options of a response to Russia’s decision to cut down the numeric strength of the diplomatic and technical personnel of U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia to the level of parity, or 455 persons in all.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told a news briefing on Monday the Administration officials were looking at the possible options and they would say something more definitive at a later date.

Last week, U.S. Congress passed a bill envisioning a further toughening of the U.S. unilateral sanctions against Russia, Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The document received the support of 98 senators versus two votes against it. In the House of Representatives, the vote in favor of the bill was 419-3.

Administration officials said President Trump planned signing the bill into law.

Last Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry offered Washington to reduce the number of diplomatic and technical personnel at the embassy in Moscow and the Consulates General in St Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok to match the number of Russian missions personnel in the U.S. The exact figure is 455 persons.

Simultaneously Moscow warned it would mirror any further moves against the Russian diplomats and personnel in the U.S., should Washington undertake them.

Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday it was up to Washington to decide who of the current staff would retain their positions and who were leaving.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Senator McCain says he is not surprised by expulsion of US diplomats from Russia
2
Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the Baltics
3
Russia invites Baltic partners to attend naval review in St. Petersburg
4
Airborne Force chief says only Russia capable of air-dropping military hardware
5
Snap combat readiness check in Russia’s Eastern Military District involves 8,000 personnel
6
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
7
US sanctions harm transatlantic relations — Russia's NATO envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама