Putin not planning to meet with Poroshenko in Brazil - Russian presidential spokesman

Russia
July 12, 2014, 22:47 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES
Earlier Peskov said that Putin plan to have a working meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the FIFA World Cup 2014 final
1 pages in this article
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Ukrainian president-elect Petro Poroshenko (C) in Normandy, France, June 6, 2014

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Ukrainian president-elect Petro Poroshenko (C) in Normandy, France, June 6, 2014

© AP Photo/Regis Duvignau

BUENOS AIRES, July 12 /ITAR-TASS/. Russia's President Vladimir Putin is not planning to meet with Ukrainian counterpart Pyotr Poroshenko at the FIFA World Cup 2014 final in Rio de Janeiro, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. 

Ukraine’s president not going to attend FIFA World Cup closing ceremony

"We're not preparing any separate meeting. As we know he [Poroshenko] will also leave for Rio de Janeiro to watch the World Cup final. There will be a separate building for high-ranking guests at the stadium that is why it [the meeting] can't be ruled out," Peskov said on Saturday.

Earlier Peskov said that Putin plan to have a working meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Rio de Janeiro. Merkel will attend the FIFA World Cup 2014 final where Germany meets Argentina.

On Sunday, July 13, Poroshenko intends to attend the FIFA World Cup 2014 final in Rio de Janeiro, Agence France Presse quoted the Ukrainian president’s spokesman as saying on Saturday, July 12.

 

 

Topics
Foreign policy FIFA World Cup
Persons
Angela Merkel Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin Pyotr Poroshenko
