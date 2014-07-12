Putin not planning to meet with Poroshenko in Brazil - Russian presidential spokesman

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BUENOS AIRES, July 12 /ITAR-TASS/. Russia's President Vladimir Putin is not planning to meet with Ukrainian counterpart Pyotr Poroshenko at the FIFA World Cup 2014 final in Rio de Janeiro, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
"We're not preparing any separate meeting. As we know he [Poroshenko] will also leave for Rio de Janeiro to watch the World Cup final. There will be a separate building for high-ranking guests at the stadium that is why it [the meeting] can't be ruled out," Peskov said on Saturday.
Earlier Peskov said that Putin plan to have a working meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Rio de Janeiro. Merkel will attend the FIFA World Cup 2014 final where Germany meets Argentina.
On Sunday, July 13, Poroshenko intends to attend the FIFA World Cup 2014 final in Rio de Janeiro, Agence France Presse quoted the Ukrainian president’s spokesman as saying on Saturday, July 12.