Putin to meet Merkel in Brazil — Russian presidential spokesman

HAVANA, July 11. /ITAR-TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Brazil on Sunday, July 13, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“This meeting is being prepared, and it will be held,” Peskov said on Friday.

Putin will be in Brazil for talks with the country’s leaders. He will meet with the leaders of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries and take part in the closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2014.

Merkel will travel to Brazil to watch the national team’s bid to win the World Cup for the fourth time.