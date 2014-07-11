Back to Main page
Putin to meet Merkel in Brazil — Russian presidential spokesman

Russia
July 11, 2014, 20:06 UTC+3 HAVANA
1 pages in this article

Read also
Putin: The 21st century world is globalized and interdependent

HAVANA, July 11. /ITAR-TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Brazil on Sunday, July 13, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“This meeting is being prepared, and it will be held,” Peskov said on Friday.

Putin will be in Brazil for talks with the country’s leaders. He will meet with the leaders of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries and take part in the closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2014.

Merkel will travel to Brazil to watch the national team’s bid to win the World Cup for the fourth time.

Topics
Foreign policy FIFA World Cup
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Angela Merkel Vladimir Putin
