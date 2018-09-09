17 criminal cases opened in Russia ahead of September 9 elections

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s interior ministry initiated 17 criminal cases during the election campaign ahead of the single voting day on September 9, chief of the ministry’s public order directorate, Yuri Valyaev, said on Sunday.

"Ahead of the single voting day, 17 criminal cases related to the elections this or that way were opened," he said.

More than 4,700 elections of various levels are taking place on the single voting day of September 9 in 80 Russian regions, with about 65 million people on the voters’ lists. Direct gubernatorial elections are held in 22 regions, and indirect elections of regional heads are taking place in four more regions: they are to be elected by members of Legislative Assemblies as requested by the president. Elections of members of Legislative Assemblies are being held in 16 regions, and members of city legislatures in regional centers are to be elected in 12 regions. By-elections to the Russian State Duma lower parliament house in seven single-seat electoral districts in six regions and numerous municipal elections are also being held on Sunday.