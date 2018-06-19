Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s statistics service upgrades 2017 industrial production growth estimate to 2.1%

Russia
June 19, 1:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Manufacturing increased by 2.5%, according to Rosstat’s revised data

© Kirill Kuhmar/TASS

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s national statistics service Rosstat has upgraded its estimation of last year’s industrial production growth to 2.1%, up from 1%.

Mineral production growth equaled 2.1% in 2017 versus 2016, while manufacturing increased by 2.5%, according to Rosstat’s revised data released on Monday. Meanwhile, electricity, gas and stream provision dropped by 0.4%, water supply - by 2.1%.

As reported earlier Russia’s industrial production went up by 3.2% in January-May period of 2018 year-on-year. In May, industrial production grew by 3.7% year-on-year, and by 1.5% month-on-month.

