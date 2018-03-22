Russian Politics & Diplomacy
C&A expands E-Commerce: new online shop for eleven additional countries

Press Releases
March 22, 9:00 UTC+3
DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 22, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- English-language European shop with consistent prices, single currency and standardised offer

  • Range of e-commerce activities more than doubled from nine to 20 countries
  • Platform opens new markets

C&A strengthens its focus on the e-commerce business by launching its new EU shop in early March. "This additional online store is the next big step in expanding our online activities," says Dr. Andreas Hammer, Director E-Commerce Europe. With the new platform, C&A can more than double the reach of its e-commerce activities from nine to twenty countries.

The additional eleven countries are Croatia, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, where C&A already has branches. The online shop also serves Denmark, Finland, Greece and Sweden, where the company is not represented. "We know that many people from these countries regret that they cannot order our fashion online. The launch of the EU Shop is good news for them," explains Dr. Hammer.

An offer for everyone 

The new EU Shop is a standardised English platform for customers from the eleven countries. All prices are quoted in euros, regardless of the local currency. "The platform rightly deserves the name 'EU Shop': No matter from which country the customer comes from, the offer and prices are completely identical."

C&A currently operates online shops in the following nine markets in the respective national language: Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Switzerland and Spain. Nothing changes for customers of these online offers. You can continue to use the online offer as usual in your own language.

About C&A Europe 

With more than 1,500 stores in 18 European countries and more than 35,000 employees, C&A Europe is one of the leading fashion retail businesses in Europe. C&A Europe welcomes and provides more than two million visitors per day with good quality fashions at affordable prices for their entire family. In addition to our European stores, C&A also has a presence in Brazil, Mexico and China.

For more information, see c-a.com/corporate

Picture: http://www.apimages.com and https://www.presseportal.de/nr/112929

Press Contact:
C&A Europe
thorsten.rolfes@canda.com
+49-(0)211-9872-2749

Source: C&A Europe (cunda.de)

