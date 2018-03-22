Crytek begins partnership with PlayFusion to bring additional features to CRYENGINE

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Developers Conference -- PlayFusion, an emerging leader in enhanced reality for entertainment and other interactive purposes, today announced that it has established a strategic partnership with Crytek, the Frankfurt-based independent game developer, publisher, and technology developer responsible for the industry-leading game development software platform CRYENGINE and numerous award-winning game titles. Per the agreement, PlayFusion will license its ground breaking development platform—Enhanced Reality Engine—to Crytek to add to CRYENGINE's capabilities.

"PlayFusion's visionary technology brings next-level multiplayer augmented reality capabilities to our already powerful game development platform CRYENGINE. Supplementing CRYENGINE with the industry's most feature-rich and performant AR technology perfectly rounds out our ability to seamlessly immerse people in compelling virtual experiences with an incredible level of realism," said Avni Yerli, Crytek Founder and joint CEO. "The creative and technical strength of today's global developer community makes this a great time to bring amazing new experiences to life—and these are the best tools for the job."

Founded by games industry veterans, PlayFusion has developed breakthrough artificial intelligence and robotics technologies to enable immersive mixed reality experiences. Together, our proprietary technologies comprise the world's first comprehensive mixed reality platform-as-a-service spanning IoT hardware, computer vision, audio recognition, machine learning and deep data. PlayFusion enables entirely new and compelling experiences that are seamlessly connected, telemeterized, and dynamic on the fastest, most efficient, feature-rich platform on the mobile market today.

"It's a great honour to be selected as Enhanced Reality technology partner by the company that not only defined how modern game engines work, but who are the undisputed standard bearer for photorealistic, real-time 3D," said Mark Gerhard, CEO and CTO of PlayFusion. "We really look forward to working with them to advance the state of the art and to establish the new standard in Enhanced Reality for the industry."

PlayFusion and Crytek will share additional details about the partnership in the coming months.

About PlayFusion

Headquartered in Cambridge, the tech nirvana of the UK, PlayFusion is a multi-award-winning technology company that is pioneering the future of enhanced reality entertainment. Powered by leading edge proprietary computer vision technology, the Enhanced Reality Engine™ seamlessly integrates physical and digital worlds, allowing the next generation of creators, storytellers and entertainers to deliver truly magical, compelling experiences. PlayFusion is partnered with Games Workshop to develop an exciting new way for tabletop war gaming and TCG fans alike to explore the Warhammer Age of Sigmar universe, and its flagship creative IP, Lightseekers, is one of the fastest growing TCG titles.

For more information please visit www.PlayFusion.com.

About Crytek

Crytek is an independent videogame developer, publisher, and technology provider dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming with its cutting-edge 3D game development solution CRYENGINE. With headquarters in Frankfurt am Main (Germany) and studios in Kiev (Ukraine), and Istanbul (Turkey), Crytek has created multiple award-winning titles, including the original Far Cry, the Crysis series, Ryse: Son of Rome, Warface, The Climb, Robinson: The Journey and Hunt: Showdown. Crytek delivers fun and innovative gaming experiences for PC, consoles, and VR and continues to grow its reach in the games-as-a-service market. Every Crytek game is created with CRYENGINE, which can be used by anyone to create games on a Pay What You Want business model.

For more information please visit www.crytek.com and www.cryengine.com.

