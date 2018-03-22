Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan invites 30 influencers from 20 countries in bid to receive 40 mln tourists in 2020

Press Releases
March 22, 10:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) carried out a project to showcase the charms of tourism resources in each region of Japan, inviting 30 powerful influencers (bloggers) from 20 foreign countries and regions to visit various parts of the country in March 2018 with the aim of introducing abroad sightseeing resources in each region. As for selecting the places to be visited by influencers, JNTO made every effort to showcase and raise the profile of Japan's charms in each region by including "instagrammable" (photogenic) spots and hands-on programs unique to Japan in addition to tourist spots that are already highly recognized abroad.

- Invitation period: One week for each course
- Number of people invited: 30 people in total
- Countries and regions involved in the project: South Korea, Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, India, Australia, the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain

- Period: March 5-9, 2018  *(4) February 26-March 2, *(6) March 12-17
(1) Hokkaido/Tohoku Course (Hokkaido, Akita Pref., Iwate Pref., Yamagata Pref.)
Participating influencers from Thailand, Taiwan, Australia, the Philippines

(2) Kanto/Koshinetsu Course (Tokyo, Yamanashi Pref., Nagano Pref., Gunma Pref., Tochigi Pref.)
Participating influencers from Russia, Britain, the United States, India, Singapore

(3) Chubu/Hokuriku Course (Gifu Pref., Toyama Pref., Ishikawa Pref., Fukui Pref., Aichi Pref.)
Participating influencers from Vietnam, the United States, Mainland China, Malaysia, Taiwan

*(4) Kansai Course (Osaka Pref., Nara Pref., Kyoto Pref.)
Participating influencers from South Korea, Indonesia, Australia

(5) Chugoku/Shikoku Course (Shimane Pref., Okayama Pref., Tokushima Pref., Kagawa Pref., Ehime Pref.)
Participating influencers from Singapore, France, Germany, Italy, Spain

*(6) Kyushu/Hokkaido Course (Kagoshima Pref., Kumamoto Pref., Kushiro City in Hokkaido)
Participating influencers from Hong Kong

- Common SNS hashtags: #undiscoveredjapan, #enjoymyjapan, #visitjapanjp
Please note that the following URLs also contain some photographs and articles that are not related to the above-mentioned project. The photographs and articles listed through the project contain all of the above-mentioned hashtags.

Reference URL:
https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/undiscoveredjapan/
https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/undiscoveredjapan?source=feed_text

CONTACT: Masayoshi Kitahara, Public relations office for inbound tourism promotion in cooperation with overseas influencers, Tel: +81-80-7850-1508, Email: masayoshi.kitahara@contract.dentsu-pr.co.jp

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian MPs back motion to strip defiant lawmaker of immunity and arrest her
2
White House confirms US considers new sanctions against Russia over Skripal case
3
Kazakhstan, Russia, UAE agree to boost space cooperation
4
Russian military supplies food to thousands Eastern Ghouta citizens
5
Russian embassy demands US provide evidence of Russia’s illegal actions
6
Putin instructs his administration to consider Sobchak’s list of prisoners
7
Tonnes of toxic agents discovered in Syrian areas liberated from terrorists — top brass
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама