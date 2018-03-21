PlayFusion and Games Workshop join forces to create new Warhammer AR

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayFusion, a leader in enhanced reality entertainment and makers of the ground-breaking TCG Lightseekers, today announced an exciting IP partnership with Games Workshop to develop an all-new way for tabletop war gaming and for TCG fans to experience the Warhammer Age of Sigmar universe. The new game will feature physical trading cards, a fully digital trading card game for mobile and PC, and a completely immersive augmented reality experience using PlayFusion's proprietary computer vision and augmented reality technology, the Enhanced Reality Engine™.

"Partnering with Games Workshop fulfills a lifelong dream of contributing to the Warhammer universe. The majority of our team and I grew up part of the Warhammer community, so it's a huge honour for all of us to not only partner with such an iconic British company but also to contribute to one of the original and best fantasy IPs in the world," said Mark Gerhard, CEO and Co-Founder of PlayFusion. "We are really passionate about developing a rich and innovative new way for the community and beyond to experience the Age of Sigmar."

PlayFusion will launch the new Warhammer Age of Sigmar Champions experience in July 2018. The physical trading card game will feature hundreds of collectible cards that players can use to build their own decks to fit their strategy and tactics. The physical cards will also come to life when viewed through PlayFusion's Enhanced Reality Engine™, allowing fans to unlock various enhanced gameplay options while also giving them an exciting new way to explore the Warhammer Age of Sigmar world. PlayFusion will continue to partner with Games Workshop for many years to come to offer new game expansions and additional card reveals.

Available for iOS, Android and PC, the game will give the Warhammer community a new way to experience the universe either physically or on their favorite devices with online play. Warhammer Age of Sigmar Champions will also feature unique physical-to-digital experiences that allows players to import their physical cards into the digital game and play them online.

"Working with such a talented and accomplished group like PlayFusion is an absolute privilege. Their passion, technological expertise and just sheer 'can do' attitude has been seriously impressive," said Jon Gillard Head of Licensing for Games Workshop. "Taking the richness of Warhammer Age of Sigmar and merging it with their innovative hybrid physical/digital trading card game makes for a winning combination anyway, but add in the cool AR functionality and this game is really something special."

Fans can pre-register for Warhammer Age of Sigmar Champions by visiting www.warhammerchampions.com. Additional details will be revealed at the Games Developers Conference in San Francisco.

About PlayFusion

Headquartered in Cambridge, the tech nirvana of the UK, PlayFusion is a multi-award-winning technology company that is pioneering the future of enhanced reality entertainment. Powered by leading edge proprietary computer vision technology, the Enhanced Reality Engine™ seamlessly integrates physical and digital worlds, allowing the next generation of creators, storytellers and entertainers to deliver truly magical, compelling experiences. PlayFusion's flagship creative IP, Lightseekers, is one of the fastest growing TCG titles.

About Games Workshop

Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniature soldiers, novels and model kits through more than 469 of its own stores (branded Games Workshop® or Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands and product ranges (including its publishing division 'Black Library' and its special resin miniatures studio 'Forge World') can be found at www.games-workshop.com.

