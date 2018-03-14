Xbox and David Smith set a new Guinness world records™ title for a human cannonball

TAMPA, Florida, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David "The Bullet" Smith broke his Guinness world records title for Greatest Distance Travelled as a Human Cannonball for the launch of Xbox upcoming game, Sea of Thieves.
Sea of Thieves will be available on March 20 as part of Xbox Game Pass where fans can use their own cannons to take down enemy ships. Cram your pirate into the cannon, take aim at your destination, light the fuse and enjoy the ride! Sea of Thieves is available for pre-order in the Microsoft Store now and allows gamers to experience a rich, fantastical world filled with pirates, danger and discovery – all in native 4K and HDR!
To learn about other amazing gaming record titles, read the Guinness World Records 2018 Gamer's Edition book.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654051/Sea_of_Thieves_Human_Cannonball_Launch_Xbox.jpg