RevitaLash® Cosmetics expands physician led collection

VENTURA, California, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, leader in the lash and brow category, is excited to announce the latest addition to its renowned collection of Physician led products, Micellar Water Lash Wash Conditioning Eye Makeup Remover. This soothing Lash Wash is specially formulated to support the complete care and conditioning regimen for lashes, brows and lids, and as an oil-free formula, is safe for use with lash extensions.

Ophthalmologist & Dermatologist reviewed, Micellar Water Lash Wash is proven in an independent consumer research study to effectively remove dirt, oil and makeup via micelle technology and soothing Ingredients like Panthenol, Aloe and Chamomile to hydrate and fortify lashes and brows.

"RevitaLash Cosmetics continues to search out innovative ways for consumers to care for their lashes and brows, while supporting the continued popularity of lash and brow care services," stated Lori Jacobus, Chief Marketing Officer for RevitaLash Cosmetics. "As a Physician led brand, our goal continues to be bringing best-in-class eye and hair beautification products to the market; products that address cosmetic concerns, and perform as promised – just like our heritage lash and brow conditioners."

In an independent consumer study, 99% of users felt their eye area was more comfortable, 97% noted the product did not leave behind an unpleasant residue, 95% claimed their eye area felt clean after use and 93% confirmed their non-waterproof makeup was easy to remove.

"Micellar Water Lash Wash brings our lash and brow offerings full circle," expressed Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff, founder and CEO of RevitaLash Cosmetics. "We continue to be the best destination for healthy lashes and brows."

The RevitaLash Cosmetics Micellar Water Lash Wash costs $36 and will be available on RevitaLash.com and in salons, spas and medi-spas across 62 countries beginning April 1st.

About RevitaLash Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in over 10,000 physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers worldwide. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California.]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653485/RevitaLash_Cosmetics_Logo.jpg