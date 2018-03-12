SodaStream introduces new at home automatic sparkling water maker - The Fizzi One Touch

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SODA) the No.1 sparkling water brand in the world, announced the launch of its newest automatic sparkling water maker - Fizzi One Touch, today at the 2018 International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago.

This automatic version of the award-winning Fizzi machine offers consumers a superior user-experience and cutting-edge design at an affordable price. The new Fizzi One Touch will be available online for U.S. consumers in June and gradually be made available to consumers worldwide in SodaStream's 45 markets.

The Fizzi One Touch's slick design is available in two elegant color options, piano black or pure white, and offers three levels of carbonation for perfectly customized drinks. The Fizzi One Touch comes with a stainless steel SodaStream bottle and a 60L carbonator and includes the patented SodaStream snap and lock system that makes placing the bottle in the machine even more convenient and easy.

"SodaStream is changing the way people drink and the launch of the Fizzi One Touch is consistent with our mission to revolutionize the beverage industry," said Daniel Birnbaum, Chief Executive Officer of SodaStream International. "Millions of people are now transforming their ordinary tap water into fresh sparkling water with SodaStream and now with the Fizzi One Touch, a touch of a single button makes this experience even more fun and enjoyable," continued Birnbaum.

The automatic sparkling water maker, Fizzi One Touch, retails at $119.99 and will be rolling out to www.sodastreamusa.com in June 2018 followed by major US retailers in September 2018.

About SodaStream

SodaStream is the No.1 sparkling water brand in the world. SodaStream enables consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water in seconds. By making ordinary water fun and exciting to drink, SodaStream helps consumers drink more water. SodaStream sparkling water makers offer a highly differentiated and innovative alternative to consumers of bottled and canned carbonated soft drinks. The products promote health and wellness, are environmentally friendly, cost effective, and are customizable and fun to use. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 45 countries. To learn more about how SodaStream makes water exciting, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube, visit www.SodaStream.com.

