CleanEquity® Monaco 2018 - Presenting Companies and New Collaborations

Press Releases
March 07, 15:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year CleanEquity Monaco, 8th & 9th March, will host over 170 delegates and 27 young companies from across the sustainable technologies spectrum. In all, 29 countries are represented this year.

Presenters will meet specialist financial investors, corporate venturers, potential partners & acquirers, policy makers, end users and media. Here is the list of companies:

AgriProtein

ZA

Aqaix

US

ASI Solutions

UK

Aurelia Turbines

FI

BBOXX

UK

BOCO Technology

CA

boostHeat

FR

ECOR® Global

US

Exergyn®

IE

Greyrock

US

Inocucor Technologies

CA

Invenia

UK

Li-Cycle™

CA

Lightbridge

US

MagneGas

US

NanoSpun Technologies

IL

Perma-Fix

US

Persistent Energy Capital

DE

Plant Response

ES

Recircle

UK

REDAVIA

DE

SAMAD Aerospace

UK

Scoot Networks

US

Sheetak

US

Silicon Fuel

UK

Superdielectrics

UK

Terra Modena

IT

Innovator Capital announces two new collaborations for 2018, Cohesion Investments and STRATIS Impact.

Spike Hughes, Founder & CEO, Cohesion Investments commented: "Cohesion Investments is delighted to be involved with CleanEquity Monaco 2018. Cohesion has identified Water as a theme that has the potential to create significant wealth for investors over time via a concentrated 20 stock portfolio only available to the UHNW community. We look forward to building relationships at CleanEquity Monaco 2018."

John Rhee, Founder and Managing Partner of STRATIS Impact said: "No matter which way our STRATIS Impact team looks at any global challenge, we find a lack of community at the heart of most of them. This is why we feel privileged to be partnering with CleanEquity Monaco; this community of innovators and industry leaders inspires our team. CleanEquity Monaco proves to us that the solutions we seek are rising up through the gauntlet of innovation and will emerge on the other side ready for global scale."

For further information about CleanEquity® Monaco 2018, please use the contact details below or visit the conference website: www.cleanequitymonaco.com.

Contact:

Conor Barrett
Innovator Capital 
conor.barrett@innovator-capital.com 
Follow us on twitter: @CleanEquity

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621823/CleanEquity_Monaco_2018_Logo.jpg

