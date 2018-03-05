Chongqiong's Tongliang stages fire dragon dance in Taiwan to celebrate Lantern Festival

CHONGQING, China, March 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Local people in Taiwan's Nantou County were awed by folk artists performing dragon dance amid sparkles during a celebration of the Lantern Festival on the Piaosha Square.

The dramatic show features two fire dragons dancing under a shower of sparks, while performers splash molten iron in the air.

Dragon dancing is one time-honored tradition to celebrate festivals like the Lantern Festival. Invited by local authorities, Chongqing and its Tongliang District led folk artists again this year to stage six performances to mark the traditional festival with local people, according to the Publicity Department of Tongliang District of Chongqing City

Amid molten iron sparks, fireworks and music, the two fire dragons danced around with diverse gestures to offer New Year blessings to the audience.

The fire dragon dance in Tongliang was listed in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages in 2006 and one of the municipal city's ten most representative cultural symbols. It is renowned as China's No.1 Dragon Dance.

Tongliang's fire dragon dance team came to Taiwan during the same period last year, attracting over 170,000 audience.

Head of the Tongliang delegation offered invitation to global travelers to have a trip in the ancient town of Anju in Tongliang District to experience authentic Sichuan and Chongqing culture.

The Anju Ancient Town is one thousand-year-old town featuring impressive cultural heritage, relics and natural views. It is one place surrounded by mountains and rivers and evokes nostalgia.

Source: The Publicity Department of Tongliang District of Chongqing City

