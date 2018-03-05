Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Powerman Asia Duathlon Championships Malaysia: hat trick of titles by world number two

March 05, 9:56 UTC+3
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's edition of the world's largest competitive duathlon, organized by E-Plus Global Sdn Bhd – the Powerman Asia Duathlon Championships Malaysia 2018 came to a close with a total of 3,756 top elite duathletes, multi-sport athletes and enthusiasts from 41 countries running and cycling their hearts out. Defending champion from The Netherlands, Thomas Bruins made it three consecutive titles in the Male Elite Category and first-timer to Malaysia, Anna Eberhardt-Halasz from Hungary took the Female Elite Category crown.

Results:

Powerman Asia Dualthlon Championships Malaysia 2018 (Male)

1st

Thomas Bruins

(The Netherlands)

02:38:17

2nd

Matt Smith

(Australia)

02:47:26

3rd

John Leerams Chicano

(The Philippines)

02:47:26

 

Powerman Asia Dualthlon Championships Malaysia 2018 (Female) 

1st

Anna Eberhardt-Halasz

(Hungary)

02:54:04

2nd

Miriam Van Reijen

(The Netherlands)

03:04:04

3rd

Monica Torres

(The Philippines)

03:06:42

 

2018 Putrajaya ASTC Middle Distance Duathlon Asian Championships (Male)

1st

John Leerams Chicano  

(The Philippines)  

02:47:26  

2nd

Emmanuel Commendador  

(The Philippines)  

02:51:54  

3rd

Raymund Torio  

(The Philippines)  

02:55:45  

 

2018 Putrajaya ASTC Middle Distance Duathlon Asian Championships (Female)

1st

Monica Torres  

(The Philippines)  

03:06:42  

2nd

Airi Sawada  

(Japan)  

03:18:04  

3rd

Jelsie Sabado  

(The Philippines)  

03:32:43  

 

The Powerman Asia Duathlon Championships Malaysia 2018 comprising of four categories – Individual Classic and Team Relay Classic (10km – 60km – 10km), and the Individual Short and Team Relay Short (5km – 30km – 5km) was held on Sunday, 4 March 2018.

The PowerKIDS race covering three aged groups – 5 to 7 year olds (0.4km – 1km – 0.4km), 8 to 10 year olds (0.8km – 2km – 0.8km), and 11 to 12 years old (1.2km – 3 km – 1.2km) was held on Saturday, 3 March 2018.

The Powerman Asia Duathlon Championships – Malaysia 2018 is promoted and organised by E-Plus Global Sdn Bhd (www.eplusglobal.com), sanctioned by the International Powerman Association, the Asian Triathlon Confederation and the Triathlon Association of Malaysia.

For more information, visit http://www.powermanmalaysia.com.

CONTACT: E-Plus Global Sdn Bhd - Alisa Zubir, T: +60 3 7491 9233, E: noralisa@eplusglobal.com

Реклама